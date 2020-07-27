Washington County added a dozen new COVID-19 cases Monday, taking its total to 681 since March.
Greene County added one new case to its total of 99, the state Health Department reported Monday. Fayette County recorded three new COVID-19 cases to its total that rose to 314.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania added 838 new cases, 180 of which drew from Allegheny County. The state reported four new deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking the death toll to 7,122 since March.
There were no new deaths from the disease reported Monday in Washington, Greene, Fayette and Allegheny County.
State Health Secretary Rachel Levine reminded state residents that the virus is still here as cases rise, "so we must work together to stop another surge.”
Bars remained closed under a state order to help slow the spread of COVID-19, and occupancy rate restrictions were in place at restaurants.
"Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home," Levine said. "Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19."
Southwestern Pennsylvania has seen a significant increase in the number of 19- to- 24-year-olds testing positive for the virus during each month since April, she said.
The number in that age group has risen from about 5% in April to 19% this month.