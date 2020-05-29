Gov. Wolf

Washington and Greene counties will join most of Southwestern Pennsylvania next week in moving to the green phase of reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, made the announcement Friday on social media, exclaiming: "WE ARE GOING GREEN!"

The June 5 move under Gov. Tom Wolf's color-coded reopening plan will allow more nonessential businesses to reopen, including salons, gyms and bars and restaurants.

Social distancing strategies will remain in place.

Beaver County, which has had the state's deadliest virus outbreak at a personal care home, will remain in the yellow caution phase.

Wolf is expected to hold a briefing on his plan at 2 p.m. today.

