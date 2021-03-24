More than 100,000 teachers and school employees in the state have received a COVID-19 one-dose vaccine in the past two weeks, Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday.
The state dedicated its allotment of 94,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the public and private school initiative that had distributed 102,161 of them as of Tuesday morning
“This helps to get more kids back to school where they want to be and eases the burdens on parents and communities,” Wolf stated in a news release.
The effort using the Pennsylvania National Guard and 28 Intermediate Units that focused on elementary school teachers and vulnerable students finished two weeks ahead of schedule. Some of the IUs have completed vaccinations of middle and high school teachers and staff.
The virus has killed 24,828 Pennsylvanians in the past year after 39 new deaths were announced Tuesday, including three in Fayette County and one in Greene County.
The state announced 3,515 new cases, bringing the cumulative total to 991,950.
Washington County added 70 new virus cases Tuesday, bringing its total to 14,564. Greene added seven new cases to its total of 2,782. Fayette reported 26 new cases to its total of 10,983.