Professional sports in Pittsburgh teamed up Friday with health officials to promote COVID-19 vaccines, pitching them as the only way out of the pandemic.
Representatives from the Pirates, Steelers and Penguins also joined U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat, in attempts to convince people who are vaccine hesitant to step up the plate for doses.
“We can stop this,” said Donald M. Yealy, a UPMC physician who also attended the virtual panel discussion.
Acting state Health Secretary Alison Beam said 70% of Pennsylvania adults need to be vaccinated against the virus before it is safe enough to lift the face mask mandate.
As of Friday, the adult vaccination rate stood at 43.4%.
“Now we have a challenge ahead of us,” Beam said.
Marcy McGovern, who represented the Pirates, said people shed tears after being vaccinated at mass clinics at PNC Park, having experienced “life-changing experiences” knowing they would be able to hug their grandchildren again.
Meanwhile, Yealy said COVID-19 pneumonia is certainly preventable by getting a vaccine.
“The virus can only continue if it has a safe haven,” Yealy said. “I don’t want to see you struggling to breathe.”
Casey said the nation has a long way to go to get on the other side of the pandemic.
He said the vaccines have been put through clinical trials and are “continuing to undergo safety monitoring.”
The teams said they are getting calls now from promoters looking to book concerts at their stadiums.
McGovern said the Pirates were looking to resume live concerts in the fall or spring of 2022.
The state continued Friday to see new virus cases and deaths linked to the disease.
The state Health Department announced 2,986 new virus cases, taking the total since March 2020 to 1,169,678.
There were 47 new statewide COVID-19 deaths, including one in Washington County.
Washington County reported 40 new virus cases, taking the total to 17,162. Greene County saw eight new cases added to its total of 3,180. Fayette County reported 31 new cases, bringing its total to 12,653.