A Pittsburgh brewery will be holding a different type of shot and beer night next week.
East End Brewing Co., in conjunction with Allegheny County Health Department, will give away a free beer to any customer who gets a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on site on June 24, from 5 to 7 p.m.
“This beer also comes with our thanks for your help in getting us all one step closer to returning to a regular, COVID-free life,” the brewery states in its website.
The Pittsburgh Pirates are also offering an incentive to get vaccinated, Allegheny Executive Rich Fitzgerald said Wednesday.
The Pirates, in partnership with Allegheny Health Network, will host a vaccination event at PNC Park from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday as part of Major League Baseball’s “MLB Vaccinate at the Plate” campaign. All unvaccinated fans who receive a COVID-19 vaccination shot at the event will receive a voucher for two free tickets to a game of their choice this year, the team states on its website. The event will be held in the Jim Beam Left Field Lounge.
Allegheny has been making great progress in the vaccination efforts just two months after the nation was experiencing a fourth surge in virus cases, said its health department director, Dr. Debra Bogen.
“The why is not a mystery. It’s the vaccines,” Bogen said Wednesday.
She said the county is averaging 25 new cases a day, down from 50 a day two weeks ago. She also said 89% of the new virus cases in the county involve the unvaccinated.
Allegheny reported 65 new cases over the past 48 hours Wednesday, and 10 new virus deaths.
The state Health Department reported 17 new statewide COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, none of which involved residents of Washington, Fayette or Greene counties.
There were 312 new virus cases statewide, taking the total to 1,209,448 since March 2020.
Washington and Greene each reported three new virus cases, bringing their cumulative totals to 17,888 and 3,344, respectively. Fayette had six new cases added to its total of 13,372.
To register for the Pirates event visit: www.mlb.com/pirates/community/vaccination-event/.
For more information about the East End event visit: www.eastendbrewing.com/events/2021/6/24/shot-and-beer-night-at-east-end-brewing/.