Pennsylvania saw progress last week in lowering the number of new COVID-19 cases, as well as the percentage of tests returning negative, Gov. Tom Wolf reported Monday.
“This is the first week in many, many weeks that we are seeing counties with lower than 5% positivity rates as well as all 67 counties reporting lower than 20% positivity rates – this is good news for mitigating the spread of this virus in our communities across the commonwealth,” Wolf stated in a news release.
However, 59 counties remained classified as substantial risk areas for the virus, including Washington, Greene and Fayette.
There were 20,204 new cases reported statewide last week, down 5,781 from the previous week, the state reported Monday.
Statewide, 2,504 new cases of the disease were reported on Monday, for a total of 872,825 since tracking began in March. There were no new deaths reported in Washington, Greene or Fayette counties.
Washington saw a daily increase of 25 new cases, for a total case count of 13,028. Greene County’s case-count grew by five, for a total of 2,483 cases, while Fayette County saw 19 new cases, bringing its total to 9,959.