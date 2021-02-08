Pennsylvania saw progress last week in lowering the number of new COVID-19 cases, as well as the percentage of tests returning negative, Gov. Tom Wolf reported Monday.
“This is the first week in many, many weeks that we are seeing counties with lower than 5% positivity rates as well as all 67 counties reporting lower than 20% positivity rates – this is good news for mitigating the spread of this virus in our communities across the commonwealth,” Wolf stated in a news release.
However, 59 counties remained classified as substantial risk areas for the virus, including Washington, Greene and Fayette.
There were 20,204 new cases reported statewide last week, down 5,781 from the previous week, the state reported Monday.
The daily COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health was not available at press time as a result of technical maintenance to the data server on Sunday, Wolf's office said.