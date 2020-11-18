Pennsylvania shattered yet another record Wednesday in the number of new COVID-19 cases, as did Allegheny County.
The state Department of Health announced 6,339 new cases, a number that was 439 higher than the previous record set Tuesday as the virus continued to spread across the United States.
Meanwhile, Allegheny County reported 630 new virus cases, and two new deaths. Washington County experienced three new COVID-19 deaths, taking the total number of victims to 53, the state said.
Washington County also had 71 people hospitalized because of the virus, and eight of them were on ventilators, with both numbers being the highest since mid-October, county records showed.
Washington County reported 117 new cases for the second day in a row, taking its total to 3,340 since March. There were two new virus deaths in Fayette County and 17 new cases. Greene County added 34 cases to its total that climbed to 507.
The ongoing surge in cases prompted state Health Sec. Rachel Levine to amend her mitigation order to require the wearing of face masks indoors and around those who are not in a person's immediate household.