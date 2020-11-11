Pennsylvania shattered a record Tuesday in the number of new COVID-19 cases, which also surged again in Washington County.
The state Health Department also announced 62 new deaths, one of which occurred in both Allegheny and Washington counties.
Pennsylvania reported 4,361 new cases of the virus Tuesday, a number that was 346 higher than the previous record set Saturday.
Allegheny County announced 317 new cases of the virus, attributing many of them to people attending gatherings.
“Many of these cases reported attending parties and gatherings, including several Halloween parties,” the county’s health department said.
“The Health Department encourages people not to attend parties or gatherings while the county’s case counts are high and to take precautions such as wearing masks and keeping physical distance between you and others if you do.”
The virus has killed 4,361 Pennsylvanians since March, including 42 in Washington County.
In Greene County, where one person has died from the virus, there were 17 new cases added to its total of 360. There were 80 new cases in Washington County, taking its total to 2,636. Fayette County added 20 new cases to its total that climbed to 1,214.