COVID-19 DOH Testing Lab

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on March 6.

Pennsylvania recorded its highest number of new COVID-19 cases since late May as the delta variant continued to spread across the nation.

The state Health Department announced 1,110 new virus cases, the highest number since May 24, when 1,168 new cases were announced, data shows.

The increase isn’t playing out locally, but there are problems in seven counties, most of which are in Central Pennsylvania.

The state Friday announced eight new virus deaths, none of which occurred in Washington, Fayette or Greene counties. The virus has been linked to 27,850 deaths in the state.

The new cases brought Pennsylvania’s cumulative total to 1,224,500 since March 2020.

Washington County experienced 18 new cases, taking its total to 18,131. Greene had no new virus cases Friday, holding its case count to 3,385. Fayette reported two new cases, bringing its total to 13,503.

Staff Writer

Scott Beveridge is a North Charleroi native who has lived most of his life in nearby Rostraver Township. He is a general assignments reporter focusing on investigative journalism and writing stories about the mid-Mon Valley.

