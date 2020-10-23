Pennsylvania reported the highest single-day number of new COVID-19 cases Friday since the pandemic was first noticed in the state in March.
The state Health Department said 2,219 new cases of the virus were reported, sending the statewide total above 190,000.
"Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020, with today’s case count the largest one-day total," the department stated in a news release.
Fayette County reported a new death Friday, taking its death toll from the virus to 14. Meanwhile, Allegheny County reported four new COVID-19 deaths, two of which were associated with long-term case facilities.
There were no new deaths reported in Washington or Greene counties.
Washington County had 64 new cases reported Friday, taking its total to 1,818. Greene County added one new case to its total of 220. Fayette County's case count climbed to 974 after 17 new virus cases were reported.