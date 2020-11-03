COVID-19 DOH Testing Lab

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on March 6.

Pennsylvania on Tuesday reported the highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic was first noted in the state in March.

The state Health Department reported 2,875 new cases of the virus marking the 29th straight day of such cases being above 1,000.

“Across Pennsylvania we are seeing an alarming trend of high COVID-19 cases and low response rates when public health professionals are calling, yet we still are monitoring large numbers of contacts, which means people are disclosing with whom they come in contact,” Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Tuesday.

The Gov. Tom Wolf administration stressed Tuesday that people should stay home to avoid spreading the virus, especially if they are sick.

The state also announced 32 new deaths associated with the virus, taking the statewide total to 8,855.

