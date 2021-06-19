Pennsylvania reported 272 new COVID-19 cases Friday, taking the pandemic’s total in the state to 1,209,997.
There were 14 new deaths reported by the state Health Department, none of which involved residents of Washington, Greene or Fayette counties. The virus has been linked to 27,560 deaths since March 2020.
Washington County reported 11 new virus cases, bringing its cumulative total to 17,901. Greene saw one new case added to its total of 3,346. Fayette had eight new cases added to its total of 13,383.
Allegheny County reported reported 34 new cases over a 48-hour period ending Friday. The county reported two new virus deaths.