COVID-19 DOH Testing Lab

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on March 6.

Pennsylvania reported 272 new COVID-19 cases Friday, taking the pandemic’s total in the state to 1,209,997.

There were 14 new deaths reported by the state Health Department, none of which involved residents of Washington, Greene or Fayette counties. The virus has been linked to 27,560 deaths since March 2020.

Washington County reported 11 new virus cases, bringing its cumulative total to 17,901. Greene saw one new case added to its total of 3,346. Fayette had eight new cases added to its total of 13,383.

Allegheny County reported reported 34 new cases over a 48-hour period ending Friday. The county reported two new virus deaths.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In