Pennsylvania Thursday reported 146 new COVID-19 deaths, including one in Washington County.
The virus had claimed 22,101 lives in the state since March, the state Health Department reported.
The state also announced 3,370 new virus cases, bringing the cumulative total to 856,986 since March.
Washington County reported 71 new virus cases, taking its total to 12,812. Fayette County added 27 new cases to its total of 9,838. Greene County saw 11 new cases, bringing its total to 2,456.
There was one new death reported in Allegheny County, and it was linked to a long-term care facility, the county's Health Department said. That county also reported 313 new virus cases.