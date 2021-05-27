Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday that 70% of Pennsylvania adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, meaning the state is closer to achieving herd immunity against the disease.
Pennsylvania became the 10th state in the nation to reach that goal, Gov. Tom Wolf said.
“Today we hit a significant milestone in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wolf stated in a news release.
Wolf has said the state needs 70% of its adults to have their second and final dose of Moderna or Pfizer and wait two weeks to reach immunity. To date, 52.7% adults in the state are fully vaccinated, Wolf said.
The disease continues to spread among the unvaccinated.
The Pennsylvania Heath Department reported 1,127 new virus cases Wednesday, taking the cumulative total to 1,198,595.
The state reported 38 new virus deaths, including one in Fayette County.
There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Washington and Greene counties. Meanwhile, the Allegheny Health Department reported three new deaths, including a person in their 30s.
Washington County added 14 new cases, taking the total to 17,722. Greene added three new cases to its total of 3,271. Fayette reported 16 new cases to its total of 13,144.