Pennsylvania will open COVID-19 vaccine appointments to all adults Tuesday, about a week ahead of the federal deadline to make them available.
Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday that the state needed to speed up the vaccine rollout due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and an increase in virus-related hospitalizations.
"Western Pennsylvania has hosted a number of vaccine clinics in recent days where supply has outstripped demand," said state Rep. Tim O'Neal, a member of the state's COVID-19 vaccine task force.
“I’m pleased we are able to speed up eligibility so that all Pennsylvanians who want a vaccine can schedule one," said O'Neal, R-South Strabane Township.
The state also Monday launched a mobile vaccination and education tour that will stop in vulnerable and minority communities in every county.
The mobile unit will host 120 events at corner stores and bodegas where people are more likely to contract the virus, spread the disease and become another fatal statistic, the Health Department said.
Visit catemobileunit.com for information on the mobile unit's schedule and to preregister for a vaccine.
There were 2,460 people in the state hospitalized with COVID-19 and 516 of them were in intensive care units, the state Health Department said Monday.
The state reported 3,088 new virus cases, taking the cumulative total to 1,075,424. There was one new death in the state, where the virus has killed 25,406 residents since March 2020.
Washington County reported 27 new virus cases, bringing its total to 15,888. Greene County added eight new cases to its total that climbed to 3,013. Fayette County reported 27 new cases to its total of 11,733.