Pennsylvania marked its 10th straight day Thursday with new daily COVID-19 cases in four digits as the state prepares for a fall resurgence of the virus.
The state Health Department announced 1,598 new cases of the virus that day, taking the statewide total since March to 177,520.
“Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home,” state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said. “Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.”
The virus has killed 8,432 Pennsylvanians after 21 new deaths were reported Thursday, one of which happened in Fayette County. There were no new deaths announced in Washington, Greene or Allegheny counties.
Cases of the virus continued to climb in Southwestern Pennsylvania, especially in Westmoreland County, where 148 new cases were announced Thursday. Allegheny County reported 139 new virus cases, its health department said.
Washington County reported 14 new virus cases, taking its total to 1,577. Greene County saw three new cases while its total inched to 208. Fayette County reported 13 new cases to its total of 899.