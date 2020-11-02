Pennsylvania on Monday marked the 28th straight day when the daily number of new COVID-19 cases were above 1,000, the state Health Department said.
The state saw 2,060 new cases of the virus Monday, taking the past two-days' total to nearly 4,000 as Pennsylvania records some of the highest daily numbers since April.
"This virus is not going away," state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said during a Monday briefing.
Levine said 76% of the patients have recovered and that number is decreasing. She said there were 1,267 virus patients in the hospital, a number that has been steadily climbing.
"We expect to see the number of hospitalizations to continue to increase," Levine said.
She said about 6% of the tests for the virus statewide have been returning positive, a number that stood last week at 5%.
Washington County's positive number has risen to 7.3%, placing it in an area listed as having a moderate risk for the disease, state records show.
Over the past two days, Washington County saw 35 new virus cases, taking its total to 2,188 since the pandemic was first noticed in the state in March. Greene County added eight new cases to its total of 276. Fayette County recorded nine new cases, placing its total at 1,083.
There were no new virus deaths registered in Washington, Greene, Allegheny or Fayette counties.