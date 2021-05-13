Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can resume more of their normal lives without wearing a mask, the state Health Department said Thursday.
The decision followed updated guidance Thursday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that immediately went into effect in Pennsylvania.
“Today’s guidance from the CDC affects only people who are fully vaccinated,” Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said. “This is another incentive to get the vaccine that is now easily and conveniently available. Once 70% of Pennsylvanians over 18 are fully vaccinated, we can completely lift the masking order.”
Businesses and employers can still require customers and workers to wear masks.
As of Thursday, 46.7% of adults in Pennsylvania were fully vaccinated at a time when new virus cases and deaths were still being announced.
The state announced 38 new virus deaths Thursday, including one in Washington County. The state reported 2,028 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since March 2020 to 1,181,279.
Washington County reported 20 new virus cases, bringing its total to 17,378. Greene County added four new cases to its total of 3,202. Fayette County's case-count grew by 22 to 12,820.