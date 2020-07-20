Pennsylvania hit the 100,000 mark over the weekend as new cases of COVID-19 continued to climb throughout the state.
The state Department of Health reported an additional 1,549 positive cases of the virus since Friday, bringing the statewide total to 101,027. Since March, 7,015 people have died from coronavirus in the state, with 23 of those occurring over the weekend.
Of the patients who tested positive in Pennsylvania, 38% are between the ages of 25 and 49 while 25% are 65 or older. Most of those who have been hospitalized are over 65, with most of the deaths in the same age bracket.
Allegheny County reported 273 cases since Friday, bringing its total to 6,263, according to the Department of Health. The death toll there is now 208.
Washington County’s death toll reached 10 on Sunday, with three new deaths reported since Friday. New cases climbed by 24 over the weekend, bringing its positive total to 559.
Neighboring Greene County added five new positive cases since Friday, for a total of 84 and no deaths. Fayette saw an additional 27 cases during the same period. Four residents there have died from the virus.
“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.
“Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”