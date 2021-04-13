One new COVID-19 death was reported Tuesday in Washington County as new cases of the virus continued to surge across Pennsylvania.
The state reported 6,638 new virus cases Tuesday, bringing the cumulative total since March 2020 to 1,082,062. There were 66 new statewide deaths, taking the total to 25,472.
Acting state Health Secretary Alison Beam said there were no plans to take further mitigation efforts because of the spike in cases.
“It’s up to us to wear masks,” Beam said during a virtual briefing Tuesday on COVID-19 vaccines.
Washington County added 78 new virus cases Tuesday to its total that climbed to 15,966. Greene saw 18 new cases, bringing its total to 3031. Fayette County added 57 new cases to its total of 11,790.
For the first time since vaccination efforts began in Greene County, the vaccine supply has exceeded the demand for shots, Greene commissioners said in a statement. The commissioners suggested people contact a provider to schedule an appointment now that all adults are eligible for a vaccine.
