The Pittsburgh region, including Washington and Greene counties, will remain in the red zone with nonessential businesses closed under Gov. Tom Wolf's economic reopening plan during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wolf announced Friday that 24 counties in the north-central and northeastern regions of the state will on May 8 move into the yellow zone under his color-coded plan to slowly reopen the economy in select areas.
“We have seen our new case numbers stabilize statewide, and while we still have areas where outbreaks are occurring, we also have many areas that have few or no new cases,” Wolf stated in a news release.
The 24 counties that will move from red to yellow are: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango and Warren.
Some restrictions in yellow zones will be eased on work and social interaction, while others, such as closures of schools, gyms and other indoor recreation centers, hair and nail salons, as well as limitations around large gatherings, remain in place.
Southwestern Pennsylvania will remain under a stay-home order until further notice.
On Friday the death toll in Pennsylvania reached 2,354 with the southeastern portion of the state being the hardest hit region. Philadelphia County had 424 COVID-19 deaths since early March while Montgomery County experienced 362 of them. Two people have died from the virus in Washington County, while deaths have been spared in Greene County.