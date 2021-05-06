The state reported 2,597 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the running total to 1,164,216 since the pandemic was first verified in Pennsylvania in March 2020.
There were 56 new statewide virus deaths, none of which were reported in Washington, Greene or Fayette counties. Nine new COVID-19 deaths came from Allegheny County, its health department said.
The state Health Department said 42.2% of adults in Pennsylvania were fully vaccinated against the virus, that 8.8 million doses had been administered as of Wednesday.
Washington County reported 32 new virus cases, bringing its cumulative total to 17,089. Greene saw three new cases added to its total of 3,170. Twenty new cases were reported in Fayette, where 12,596 people have tested positive for the virus.