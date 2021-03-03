There were no new COVID-19 deaths for a second consecutive day Tuesday in Washington, Fayette and Greene counties.
There was one new virus death announced Tuesday in Allegheny County as COVID-19 vaccines in limited supply continued to reach arms this week.
Lindsey Mauldin, a senior adviser at the state Health Department, said Pennsylvania received more than 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses this week, which was a “big step in the right direction.”
She said the increase in doses does not solve the major problem involving a supply that does not meet the demand for the drugs.
“Patience is still required,” Mauldin said.
The state reported 74 new virus deaths Tuesday, taking the total number of fatalities to 24,100.
The trend in the 14-day average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,100 lower than it was at the Dec. 25 peak, the state Health Department said. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak in May.
The state also reported 2,564 new virus cases, taking the cumulative total since March to 935,834.
Washington County reported 39 new cases, bringing its total to 13,766. Fayette reported 30 new cases, taking its total to 10,508. Greene’s case-count grew by 6 to 2,680.