There were no new COVID-19 cases or deaths reported Tuesday in the three-county region, the state Health Department said.
Washington County’s case count stood at 17,941, while the number of positive tests remained at 3,361 in Greene County since March 2020. Fayette County’s cases remained at 13,443.
The vaccination rate in Pennsylvania continued to inch up.
The department said that as of Sunday, 60.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older were fully vaccinated while 75.8% have received at least their first dose of a vaccine.
The percentage of positive test results was 1.1%.
The number of hospitalizations related to the virus also continued to decline.
There were 293 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, 53 of whom were in intensive care units.