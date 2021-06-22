The region went another day Monday without any reports of COVID-19 deaths, state Health Department records show.
There was one statewide virus death reported, taking the cumulative total since March 2020 to 27,570.
The state Health Department reported 129 new virus cases Monday, taking the total in Pennsylvania to 1,210,469. The cases were announced a week before the masking order was scheduled to be lifted.
Washington and Fayette counties each reported one new virus case, bringing their totals to 17,906 and 13,391, respectively. There were no new cases in Greene County, where 3,391 cases have been reported during the pandemic.