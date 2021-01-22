Nine new COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday in Washington County and one new fatality from the disease was announced in Greene County.
There were no new virus deaths in Fayette County, the state Health Department reported.
The virus has killed 20,321 Pennsylvanians since March after 193 new statewide deaths were reported Friday.
The state announced 5,338 new virus cases, bringing the cumulative total in Pennsylvania to 794,172.
Washington County reported 51 new virus cases Friday, taking its total to 11,822. Fayette reported 46 new cases to its total that climbed to 9,271. Greene's case count grew by 12 to 2,279.