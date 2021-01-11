Pennsylvania will receive 138,000 doses this week of COVID-19 vaccine as the state prepares to soon begin offering them outside of hospitals and personal-care homes.
State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said clinics will “roll out” for the vaccination project that has been slow in reaching the general public.
“We must show patience,” Levine said.
She said more than 21,000 health-care workers have been given both doses of the vaccine that is still in limited supply.
The virus has killed 17,853 Pennsylvanians since March after 186 new deaths were reported over the past 48 hours, including one each in Washington and Fayette counties. There were no new deaths from the virus reported Monday in Greene County.
Levine said 74% of the patients are recovering with the percentage showing improvement. The percent of tests returning positive is 14.4%, which is a slight decrease from the previous week, she said.
Washington County reported 312 new cases since Saturday, taking its cumulative total to 10,433. Fayette County reported 216 new cases to its total that climbed to 8,472. Greene County reported 71 new cases, bringing its total to 2,004.