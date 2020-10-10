The number of new daily COVID-19 cases stayed in four digits across Pennsylvania Friday while case counts also continued to rise in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
The state Health Department announced 1,380 new cases of the virus Friday, taking the total to 163,321 since the pandemic arrived in Pennsylvania in March.
The virus has killed 8,308 Pennsylvanians after nine new deaths were announced, none of which occurred in Washington, Greene or Fayette counties.
Washington County saw 10 new cases, taking its total to 1,494. Greene County’s case count inched to 199 after one new case was announced there Friday. Fayette County added five new cases to its total of 855.
Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine issued another reminder of the state order requiring mask-wearing in public and in businesses.
“Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19,” Levine said.