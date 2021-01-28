The state Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 deaths Thursday in Washington County and another three in Fayette County.
Washington County also saw 81 new virus cases added to its cumulative total that climbed to 12,348. There were 38 new cases in Fayette, bringing its total to 9,563. Greene County reported 13 new cases, bring its total to 2,364.
The virus has killed 21,303 Pennsylvanians since March after 198 new statewide deaths were reported Thursday.
The state also announced 6,036 new virus cases, bringing the total to 824,405.
A backlog in reporting resulted in Allegheny County reporting 136 new virus deaths, 70 of which were linked to long-term care facilities, its health department said.