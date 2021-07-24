Washington County reported two new COVID-19 deaths over the past week, while Fayette County reported three as new cases began to rise slightly in the region, the state Health Department reported Friday.
Washington County added 46 new virus cases last week, a number that was up by nine from the previous seven days. Fayette reported 14 new cases since July 16, two more than it reported the previous week.
Washington County’s case count grew to 18,037, and Fayette’s reached 13,479 on Friday.
Greene County added nine new virus cases after going more than a week without any new positive test results. The death toll in Greene stood again at 42 since March 2020. The cumulative total number of cases there grew to 3,387.
There were 347 Pennsylvanians hospitalized with a virus, with the 14-day total continuing to decline, the health department reported Friday.
There was one new virus death statewide on Friday, taking the total to 27,820. The state also reported 557 new cases Friday, taking the total to 1,218,975.