COVID-19 DOH Testing Lab

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Washington and Fayette counties each reported one new COVID-19 death Thursday, taking their fatalities from the disease to 249 and 257, respectively.

The deaths were among 94 new fatalities attributed to the virus in the state, where 23,413 people have died from the disease since March, the state Health Department said.

Washington County reported 35 new virus cases, taking its cumulative total to 13,430. Fayette saw 24 new cases added to its total that reached 10,226. Greene County’s case-count grew by 10 to 2,597.

