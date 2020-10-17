COVID-19 DOH Testing Lab

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Washington and Fayette counties each reported one new COVID-19 death Friday as new cases of the virus continued to surge across Pennsylvania.

The state reported its 11th straight day of new daily COVID-19 cases in four digits Friday when the statewide total climbed to 179,086 since March.

Meanwhile, Allegheny County reported six new deaths while another occurred in Westmoreland County, which has been experiencing a surge in new cases.

There were 109 new cases in Westmoreland, the state Health Department said, taking the total there to 3,310.

Washington County added 17 new cases to its total of 1,594. Greene County saw one new case, taking its total to 209. Fayette County added a dozen new cases to its total of 911.

