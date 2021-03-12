COVID-19 DOH Testing Lab

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Washington County reported two new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, taking its death toll from the virus to 268 since March 2020.

Greene County now has seen 34 deaths from the virus after another one was reported to the state Health Department.

The virus has killed 24,490 Pennsylvanians over the past year after 51 new deaths were reported Thursday.

The state reported 2,652 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 958,382.

Washington County reported 29 new cases, bringing its cumulative total to 14,076. Fayette County reported 23 new cases to its total of 10,680. Greene’s case-count grew by five to 2,725.

