A new COVID-19 death was reported Tuesday in Washington County as new virus cases continued to decline statewide.
The death was among 13 new fatalities linked to the disease, which has killed 27,670 Pennsylvanians.
“We are continuing to make progress toward stopping the spread of COVID-19 throughout the commonwealth, as many Pennsylvanians have taken responsibility for their own health and the health of their communities by getting vaccinated,” Gov. Tom Wolf stated in a news release.
During the week ending June. 24, Pennsylvania reported 995 new virus cases, a number that dropped by 389 from the previous seven days, the state Health Department said.
The percent of positive test results for the virus dropped to 1.2%, down from 1.4% the previous week.
The state reported 162 new virus cases, taking the cumulative total to 1,211,869 since March 2020.
Washington and Greene counties each reported two new cases, taking their totals to 17,927 and 3,354, respectively.
Fayette County reported five new cases, bringing its total to 13,421.