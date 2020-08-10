A new COVID-19 fatality was reported Monday in Washington County, taking its death toll to 13 since March, the state Health Department said.
The county also recorded another 15 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking that total to 855.
“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as the new school year approaches and we work to ensure our children can get back to learning, state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said.
“Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework will help keep our case counts low," Levine said.
There were no new deaths from the virus reported Monday in Allegheny County, which saw a surge in cases after nonessential businesses began to reopen in early June. That county added 75 new cases, taking its total to 8,932.
The virus has killed 7,317 Pennsylvanians after three new deaths were reported Monday.
There were no new cases or deaths reported Monday in Greene County, where 116 people have tested positive for the virus.
Fayette County added five new cases to its total of 501.