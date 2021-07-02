COVID-19 DOH Testing Lab

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on Friday, March 6, 2020.

The state Health Department Thursday reported one new COVID-19 death in Washington County, where 307 fatalities have been linked to the disease.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Fayette or Greene counties, where 328 and 41 people have died from the virus, respectively.

The state reported nine new virus deaths, bringing the cumulative total to 27,687 since March 2020.

There were 186 new statewide cases, taking the running total to 1,212,257.

Fayette reported four new cases, taking its total to 13,431. Washington County had three new cases added to its total of 17,932. Greene reported one new case, taking its total to 3,356.

