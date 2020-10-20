The state reported 33 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, one of which came from Fayette County and one from Allegheny County.
There were no new deaths reported in Washington or Greene counties as the number of new cases statewide continued to spike.
“Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home,” state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said a day after Gov. Tom Wolf pleaded with the public to take COVID-19 mitigation rules serious. “Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19,” Levine said Tuesday.
The virus has killed 8,533 Pennsylvania since it was first reported in the state in March. The state added 1,557 new cases Tuesday, taking the total to 177,409.
Washington County added two dozen new cases Tuesday, taking its total to 1,699. Greene saw two new cases, inching its total to 216. Fayette County had six new cases, taking its total to 936. Allegheny County has 14,277 cases after 103 new positive test results were announced Tuesday.