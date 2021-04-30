The state Health Department announced 3,322 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total since March 2020 to 1,146,398.
The state announced 50 new virus deaths, two of which occurred in Allegheny County. The virus has now killed 26,179 Pennsylvanians, the health department said.
There were no new deaths from the disease announced in Washington, Greene or Fayette counties.
Washington County reported 34 new cases, bringing its total to 16,813. Greene added three cases to its total of 3,144. Fayette saw 24 new cases, taking its total to 12,363.