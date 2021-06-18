There were three new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Fayette County, bringing its total to 13,375, the state Health Department said.
There was one new virus case in Greene County and two others were reported in Washington County, taking their totals to 3,345 and 17,890, respectively.
The state reported 277 new cases, raising the cumulative total since March 2020 to 1,209,725.
There were 15 new deaths attributed to the virus, none of which involved residents of Washington, Fayette or Greene counties.
The virus, as of Thursday, has claimed the lives of 27,546 Pennsylvanians, the health department said.
The department said 57.8% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated against the virus.