Pennsylvania saw fewer than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in one week this month for the first time in many weeks, the state Health Department said Tuesday.
The state saw a seven-day case increase of 9,522 cases in the week ending May 13. The previous seven-day increase was 14,400 cases, or 4,878 fewer new statewide cases when compared to the previous week.
“While this data is encouraging, we need to remember there are still thousands of cases being reported and we still need to take steps to protect ourselves and others – like getting vaccinated,” Gov. Tom Wolf stated in a news release.
Pennsylvania reported 1,730 new virus cases Tuesday, taking the running total since March 2020 to 1,188,845.
The state reported 38 new COVID-19 deaths, including one in Fayette County.
Washington County reported 34 new cases, bringing the cumulative total to 17,512. Greene County added five new cases to its total that inched to 3,229. Fayette reported 51 new cases, taking its total to 12,968.