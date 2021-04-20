COVID-19 DOH Testing Lab

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on March 6.

Pennsylvania added 1,914 new COVID-19 cases Monday taking the total number to more than 1.1 million since March 2020.

The state added two new virus deaths, none of which occurred in Washington, Greene or Fayette counties.

There were 2,638 patients in hospitals with the virus, and 551 of them were in intensive-care units as such hospitalizations continue to increase in the state, the Pennsylvania Health Department reported.

Washington County reported 11 new cases of the virus, taking its cumulative total to 16,348. Greene added one new case to its total that reached 3,082. Fayette saw six new cases, bringing its total to 12,018.

