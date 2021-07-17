There have been no new COVID-19 cases or deaths reported for more than a week in Greene County as of Friday, the state Health Department said.
The cases remained at 3,368 since July 8 in Greene, where 42 deaths have been linked to the virus.
State Sen. Camera Bartolotta said Greene did a good job of rollout of the vaccines.
She said many Greene residents went to Ohio and West Virginia to get vaccinated while Pennsylvania was slow in distributing the drugs.
“I think that’s great,” said Bartolotta, R-Carroll, referring to the lack of recent deaths and cases in Greene.
“That’s great news for everyone,” she said.
Washington and Fayette counties each reported one new COVID-19 death since July 8, taking their totals to 310 and 330, respectively.
Washington County reported 37 new virus cases during that time, bringing its cumulative total to 17,991 since March 2020.
Fayette added a dozen new cases to its total of 13,465.
The state reported 1994 new cases and 49 new deaths since July 8.
There were 415 new statewide cases reported Friday as hospitalization due to the virus continued to decline.
As of Thursday, 61.5% of adults in Pennsylvania were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.