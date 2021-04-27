Gov. Tom Wolf urged Pennsylvanians Monday to get vaccinated against COVID-19 while speaking about the need to provide doses to shut-ins.
“We need to get everybody vaccinated,” Wolf said during a live-streamed appearance in Reading.
He said the state needs to reach out to people who have difficulty getting to a vaccination site. Using related public agencies, the state hopes to identify these people and find out where they live.
The number of new virus cases has been on a recent decline even though 53 counties, including Fayette, are listed as areas with a substantial risk of contracting the virus. Washington and Greene are listed as areas with a moderate risk, the state Health Department said Monday.
To date, more than eight million vaccines have been administered in the state, with 47.3% of the population having received a first dose of one of the drugs.
The state announced 1,881 new virus cases, taking the cumulative total to 1,136,057 since March 2020. There were no new statewide deaths reported.
Washington County added 14 new virus cases, taking its total to 16,696. There were no new cases reported Monday in Greene. Fayette added six new cases to its total of 12,269.