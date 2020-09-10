Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday urged the state Legislature to free up more money to help small businesses that have been rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wolf called on state lawmakers to release $225 million in federal money to assist businesses that have taken a "direct hit" and another $100 million to help bars, restaurants, barbershops and salons.
He said all of Pennsylvania will have a faster recovery when small businesses recover, as they make up 50% of Pennsylvania's workforce.
The state announced $225 million for small businesses in June, and $96 million of that money has been allocated, Wolf said.
"However, we need to do more to help small businesses recover," Wolf said
The new round of money, if approved, would come in the form of grants and partially forgiven loans.
At a live-streamed briefing in York Thursday, state Rep. Carol Hill-Evans said the Republican-controlled House and Senate and Democrats need to set party differences aside and consider the bill next week.
"We will pick up the mantle," said Hill-Evans, D-York.
The press conference was held the same day the state Health Department announced 587 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the statewide total to 141,877 since March.
The virus has killed 7,820 Pennsylvanians after 15 new deaths were announced Thursday.
There were no new deaths from the virus recorded that day in Allegheny, Washington, Greene and Fayette counties.
Washington County added seven new cases to its total that climbed to 1,163. Greene County had one new case with a total of 153. Fayette County saw six new cases added to its total of 728.