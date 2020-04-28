Pennsylvania is expected Friday to announce which nonessential businesses can reopen in select regions the following week as the COVID-19 outbreak appears to have peaked in the state.
State health Secretary Rachel Levine said Tuesday that salons and libraries are among the businesses that will be allowed to reopen May 8 under social distancing and mask-wearing requirements.
"We will be doing it in stages," Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday during a teleconference with members of the media.
He said Pennsylvania will be ready to "retreat" if novel coronavirus cases begin to spike in regions where some businesses will be permitted to reopen. He has said north-central and northwestern parts of the state could lead the reopening phase.
He said he plans to make "common-sense decisions" during the reopening process that will be focused on keeping people safe.
Levine announced a spike in deaths statewide among those who have tested positive for the virus, following a trend where Tuesday's numbers usually increase due to a lag in reporting over weekends.
The state reported 119 new deaths Tuesday, taking the toll to 1,716. There were 1,214 new cases announced that day, taking the statewide total to 43,264.
Washington County's cases grew by two, taking its total to 109, and Greene County's cases grew by one, to a total of 26.
Levine focused her message Tuesday on domestic violence and child abuse because of the stress the school closures and stay-home order has caused families.
"If you suspect something is wrong please say something," Levine said.
"We know that staying home has been difficult for Pennsylvanians. Live has changed. Our mental health has taken a toll," Levine said.
The state Department of Human Services has a line to report child abuse at 1-800-932-0313. Domestic violence can be reported at 1-833-727-2335.