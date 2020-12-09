Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday that he was isolating at home without symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19, a disease that continues to surge across the state.
Wolf said his wife, Frances, was in quarantine at home while awaiting the results of her test for the virus.
“I am continuing to serve the commonwealth and performing all of my duties remotely, as many are doing during the pandemic," Wolf said.
“As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease, and so I ask all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible, socially distance yourself from those not in your household, and, most of all, take care of each other and stay safe.”
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said he spoke with Wolf Wednesday afternoon and expected to learn Thursday what new mitigation strategies the state will implement to slow the spread of the virus.
Fitzgerald said he doesn't expect another shutdown, but rather targeted efforts to further limit gatherings.
"Mitigation efforts really do work," said Allegheny Health Department Director Debra Bogen.
Bogen said the counties surrounding Allegheny are experiencing the same problems with the virus, that the entire region needs to be included in additional efforts to curb its spread.
"The numbers are not good," Fitzgerald said.
Washington County reported one new death from the virus Wednesday, and another 34 were announced in Allegheny County, a record in that county. There were no new deaths from the disease reported in Greene or Fayette counties.
The virus has killed 11,762 Pennsylvanians since March after 220 new deaths were announced.
The state Health Department announced 8,703 new virus cases Wednesday, taking the total to 445,317. There were 5,561 Pennsylvanians hospitalized with COVID-19, while 1,160 patients were in intensive-care units.
Washington County added 112 new cases, bringing its total to 5,789. Greene County's case count grew by 15 to 949. Another 64 new cases were reported in Fayette County, taking its total to 3,275.