Gov. Tom Wolf will suspend indoor dining at restaurants again, halt school extracurricular activities and order other mitigation efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, a disease that has been straining hospitals.
The order, which begins Saturday and lasts for three weeks, also closed casinos, indoor gyms, theaters and private clubs at a time when deaths, hospitalizations and new cases of the virus continued to climb.
"We need to slow the spread right now to save lives," Wolf said during a virtual meeting from his home where he's been in isolation without symptoms after testing positive for the disease.
Wolf said his latest test for the virus returned negative. His wife, Frances, has also tested negative for the disease that has killed 12,010 Pennsylvanians since March. Another 248 new virus deaths were reported Thursday, including two in Washington County.
Fayette and Greene counties each saw one new fatality from the virus.
Wolf also advised residents to stay at home unless they need vital services.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, commended Wolf and state Health Secretary Rachel Levine for taking such difficult but necessary actions to help contain the virus.
"There’s no question that these measures will result in real challenges for restaurant owners, workers and families," Casey said.
Washington County Commission Chairwoman Diana Irey Vaughan said she was disappointed that Wolf will again interrupt people's ability to earn a living.
"Some of our small business owners have invested their life savings into their businesses and are at risk for losing everything they’ve worked and sacrificed for," Irey Vaughan said.
Meanwhile, the 145-bed Uniontown Hospital in Fayette County has opened a secondary intensive-care unit to treat virus patients. The primary ICU has 15 beds; 13 were filled Thursday afternoon after two patients' care level needs were downgraded, said hospital spokesman Josh Krysak. Six COVID-19 patients were on ventilators.
The secondary ICU was opened in the hospital's Post Anesthesia Care Unit for other patients who require intensive care.
"We are able to do this because we have essentially halted all elective procedures to ensure capacity and staffing for care," Krysak said.
He said there were 57 patients hospitalized with the virus Thursday – an uptick of seven from Sunday's number.
Fayette County experienced 267 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, breaking the previous record of 229 set Saturday. The new cases bring the county's cumulative total number of cases to 3,542.
Washington County saw 141 new cases, taking its total to 5,930. Greene County's case count grew by 27 to 975.
Herald-Standard Managing Editor Jennifer Garofalo and Observer-Reporter staff writer Barbara S. Miller contributed to this report.