Staying at home has saved more than 7,000 lives in Philadelphia alone during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday.
Wolf was repeating numbers cited in a Drexel University in Philadelphia report this month that studied the spread of the virus in metropolitan areas across the nation.
Sheltering in place after the virus was detected in Pennsylvania in early March likely saved many other lives across the state, Wolf said during an afternoon teleconference with reporters.
The governor also said he planned to release guidance soon on how to resume fall athletics, including the NFL.
“I think life is going to be different,” Wolf said.
The yellow or caution phase of his reopening, which will move to 49 of the state’s 67 counties, limits gatherings to 25 people. Southwestern Pennsylvania, including Washington and Greene counties, moved to the yellow phase May 15.
“The goal is trying to make sure people are safe and getting back to a normal life as soon as possible,” Wolf said.
As of Wednesday, the novel coronavirus had killed 4,767 people statewide, including five in Washington County.