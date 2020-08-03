Gov. Tom Wolf reminded bars and restaurants Monday that inspections are underway of compliance to his COVID-19 order involving social distancing and masking at bars and restaurants.
Wolf said the state Liquor Control Board has the authority to suspend licenses of bars that don’t sell food if they remain open.
“Most Pennsylvanians understand the importance of mask wearing during this pandemic,” Wolf said during a briefing that was streamed live from Susquehanna Township.
He said mask wearing is not only a law, but “it’s a kind and decent gesture” to help keep communities safe from the novel coronavirus.
There were no new statewide deaths reported Monday from the virus, which has claimed the lives of 7,209 Pennsylvanians since March.
There were 565 new cases announced in the state Monday, 68 of which came from Allegheny County.
Washington County added eight new cases of COVID-19 to its total of 764. Greene County had 109 cases Monday, up one from Sunday. Fayette County registered six new cases to its total of 414.
Meanwhile, the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement conducted nearly 20,000 statewide inspections in July, meaning that all 15,000 licensed bars had been visited, said Lt. Col. Scott Price. The bureau’s Pittsburgh district received 355 complaints and issued five violations and 31 warnings during July, police said.
The state Department of Agriculture is authorized to inspect and cite restaurants for COVID-19 compliance problems.